Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Beijing seals off more residential areas as Covid cases increase

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 11:55 am
(Ng Han Guan/AP)
(Ng Han Guan/AP)

Beijing officials sealed off several residential communities in the city’s northern district on Sunday after two cases of Covid-19 were found.

The Anzhenli neighbourhood in the Chaoyang district of the capital was closed off on Saturday, and residents will not be allowed to leave their compound.

Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games, which open on Friday.

While the cases are low compared with other countries in the region, China has doubled down on its “zero-tolerance” policy, which includes breaking the chain of transmission as soon as it is found.

Beijing Olympics
The Olympic Games open in Beijing on Friday (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The city is also setting up 19 points in the area to test residents every day until Friday, officials said at a briefing on the pandemic, according to state-backed Beijing News.

The Chinese capital reported a total of 12 cases of Covid-19 between 4pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, said Pang Xinghuo, the vice head of the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

All of those cases involved people who were already under some kind of pandemic control measures.

The city carried out multiple rounds of testing for millions of residents over the past week in Fengtai district, where some residential compounds were locked down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]