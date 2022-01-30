Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp ‘could not be happier’ after Liverpool seal deal for Luis Diaz

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 3:09 pm
Luis Diaz is heading to Liverpool from Porto (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Luis Diaz is heading to Liverpool from Porto (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Jurgen Klopp is confident Luis Diaz will make a big impact at Liverpool after the club landed their top target in a deal worth an initial £37.5million.

Colombia forward Diaz has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, understood by the PA news agency to run until 2027, after Porto accepted an offer which includes a potential extra £12.5million in add-ons.

The move is subject to obtaining international clearance and a work permit and, with the 25-year-old currently on international duty, he will not arrive on Merseyside until the end of next week at the earliest.

Manager Klopp told the club’s website: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted.”

Jurgen Klopp is pleased with Liverpool's new signing
Jurgen Klopp is pleased with Liverpool's new signing (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool representatives travelled to South America to complete the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline after becoming aware of the interest of other clubs, including Tottenham.

Diaz was understood to have been the Anfield club’s prime summer target but they decided to make their move early.

He joins Liverpool after scoring scored 41 goals in 125 games for Porto following his move to Europe from Colombia’s Junior FC in the summer of 2019.

Diaz, who is due to play in a World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Tuesday, has also scored seven times in 31 appearances for his country.

Diaz has already played at Anfield this season
Diaz has already played at Anfield this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool have twice viewed him at close quarters this season after they were drawn against Porto in the Champions League group stage.

Klopp added: “We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

“This team deserved to add quality and, when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.”

Diaz will freshen up Klopp’s forward line as his long-established front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will all be 30 by this summer.

In a brief video clip released by Liverpool, Diaz said: “I’m really happy to sign for Liverpool.”

