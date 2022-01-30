Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A breakdown of Rafael Nadal’s grand slam titles as he celebrates a historic 21st

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 3:15 pm
Rafael Nadal clinched his 21st grand slam title on Sunday (Simon Baker/AP)
Rafael Nadal clinched his 21st grand slam title on Sunday (Simon Baker/AP)

Rafael Nadal made tennis history by winning his 21st grand slam singles title at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old’s epic five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev moves him clear of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Nadal has fared at each slam.

Australian Open – two titles

This is Nadal’s second most successful tournament in terms of matches won but it took him 13 years to add a second title to the one he claimed in 2009 with a five-set victory over Federer. He has been affected by untimely injuries several times, notably in the 2014 final against Stan Wawrinka, while he also lost two finals to Djokovic and a classic to Federer in 2017.

French Open – 13 titles

The numbers speak for themselves in terms of Nadal’s dominance at Roland Garros. Since winning on his debut in 2005 just after his 19th birthday, the Spaniard has lost just three times – twice to Djokovic and once to Robin Soderling, who was the first man to beat him in 2009. It is the most dominant display at a single slam in history and a record that is unlikely ever to be beaten.

Wimbledon – two titles

Rafael Nadal, right, with the Wimbledon trophy after his famous 2008 victory over Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal (right) with the Wimbledon trophy after his famous 2008 victory over Roger Federer (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Switching straight from clay to grass is notoriously difficult but Nadal learned quickly how to adapt his game to the surface and, after losing in successive finals to Federer in 2006 and 2007, he produced arguably the most memorable performance of his life in defeating the Swiss over five sets the following year. He won a second title in 2010 by beating Tomas Berdych but subsequently struggled with knee issues and his last final came in 2011, when he lost to Djokovic.

US Open – four titles

The US Open is Nadal’s second most successful tournament in terms of titles – despite it being the one that completed his career Grand Slam. He defeated Djokovic at Flushing Meadows in 2010 and 2013 either side of a final loss to the Serbian in 2011. Nadal regained the title in 2017 with victory over Kevin Anderson and then withstood a fightback from Medvedev to win in five sets in 2019.

