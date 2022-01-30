Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luis Diaz: Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s new signing

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 4:59 pm
Luis Diaz is Liverpool’s latest signing (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Liverpool have completed the signing of forward Luis Diaz from Porto.

The 25-year-old Colombia forward has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, with the Reds understood to have paid an initial £37.5million.

Here, the PA news agency profiles the player.

Who is he?

Diaz has impressed for Porto
Diaz has caught the eye with Porto over the last three years. He is a highly-rated and exciting attacking talent. Direct and pacy, he has featured primarily as a left-winger who is at his best when cutting inside on his right foot. He joins Liverpool after scoring 41 goals in 125 games for Porto, while he has also netted seven times in 31 appearances for his country.

Why do Liverpool need him?

Klopp has extra options following the signing of Diaz
As potent as Liverpool’s attack continues to be, manager Jurgen Klopp clearly has an eye on the future with this signing. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah – the fabled front three that spearheaded the Champions League and Premier League successes of 2019 and 2020 respectively – will all be 30 come this summer. They are also all out of contract next year. As Diogo Jota has, Diaz will initially give Klopp an extra option with the hope being he will eventually become a mainstay of the forward line.

Where will he play?

Diaz could be Liverpool's long-term replacement for Sadio Mane
Having mostly played on the left for Porto, it would seem he has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mane in the long term. If the Jota example is anything to go by, however, Klopp could opt to utilise him in various roles across the front line depending on the form and fitness of others. He is also known for his workrate and willingness to help defensively, which should suit Klopp’s pressing style.

Why have they signed him now?

It is understood that Liverpool were preparing to make a move for Diaz in the summer but decided to bring plans forward having become aware of the interest of other clubs. Tottenham were among those reportedly keen on him.

Where does the fee place him among the club’s most expensive signings?

Virgil van Dijk remains Liverpool's record signing
Liverpool are understood to be paying Porto an initial £37.5m with a potential extra £12.5m in add-ons. Should the full £50m be paid, Diaz would become Liverpool’s fourth-biggest signing behind Virgil Van Dijk (£75m), Alisson Becker (£65m) and Naby Keita (£52.75m).

