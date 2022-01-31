Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Socialist Party wins re-election in Portugal

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 7:47 am
Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa waves to supporters (AP)
Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa waves to supporters (AP)

Portugal’s centre-left Socialist Party has won a third straight general election, returning it to power as the country prepares to deploy billions of euro in EU aid for the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a ballot that took place amid a surge of coronavirus cases blamed on the Omicron variant, and with around one million infected voters allowed to leave home to cast their ballots, the Socialists elected at least 112 legislators in the 230-seat parliament.

With 98.7% of votes counted, the Socialists had 41%, compared with 28% for their main rival, the centre-right Social Democratic Party, which took at least 68 parliamentary seats.

Eighteen seats remain to be allocated.

Rui Rio
Rui Rio, leader of the centre-right Social Democratic Party (AP)

It is unclear whether the Socialists would reach 116 legislators, allowing it to enact legislation alone, or whether it would fall short of that number, requiring it to cut deals for the support of smaller parties. Late results could come in on Monday.

Socialist leader Antonio Costa, who is expected to return to his post as prime minister, immediately offered an olive branch to his adversaries.

He said he would encourage alliances with other parties in parliament to overcome the country’s pandemic-inspired economic difficulties.

“The mission is to turn the page on the pandemic and bring affected sectors back to life,” Mr Costa said in a victory speech.

The stakes are high for the next administration.

Andre Ventura
Andre Ventura, leader of the populist party Chega! (Enough!) (AP)

Portugal, a country of 10.3 million people and the poorest in western Europe, is poised to begin deploying 45 billion euro (£37 billion) of aid as a member of the EU to help spur the economy after the pandemic.

Two-thirds of that sum is intended for public projects, such as major infrastructure, giving the next government a financial bonanza. The other third is to be awarded to private companies.

A parliamentary majority would smooth the next government’s path in allocating those funds in a country whose economy has struggled to gain traction since the turn of the century.

The past two Socialist administrations were minority governments. Since coming to power in 2015, the Socialist Party relied on the support of smaller allies in parliament – the Left Bloc and the
Portuguese Communist Party – to ensure the annual state budget had enough votes to pass.

But two months ago their differences, especially over public health spending and workers’ rights, were insurmountable, leaving Mr Costa short of votes in parliament to pass his party’s plan and triggering a snap election.

Antonio Costa
It is not yet clear if Mr Costa’s party will have enough seats for a majority in parliament (AP)

Mr Costa may need to forge another cross-party alliance in a fragmented parliament.

Some 10.8 million voters – 1.5 million of them living abroad – were eligible to choose legislators in the Republican Assembly, Portugal’s parliament, where political parties then decide who forms a government.

Chega! (Enough!), a populist and nationalist party founded less than three years ago, collected around 7% of the vote. That might give it a dozen MPs, up from only one in the last parliament.

The Left Bloc captured some 4% of the vote, with about the same going to the Portuguese Communist Party. Other smaller parties could get one or more parliamentary seats and offer Mr Costa their support.

Portugal’s economy needs a shot in the arm, which the EU funds may provide.

The country has been falling behind the rest of the 27-nation EU since 2000, when its real annual gross domestic product per capita was 16,230 euro (£13,600) compared with an EU average of 22,460 euro (£18,885). By 2020, Portugal had edged higher to 17,070 euro (£14,350) while the bloc’s average surged to 26,380 euro (£21,920).

The Socialists promised to increase the minimum monthly wage, earned by more than 800,000 people, to 900 euro (£750) by 2026. It is currently 705 euro (£590).

The Socialists also want to “start a national conversation” about working four days a week instead of five.

