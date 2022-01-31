Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant faces Fifa probe after sexual harassment claims

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 6:15 pm
Avram Grant (Martin Rickett/PA)
Avram Grant, the former manager of Chelsea and one of the most powerful men in Israeli sport, will be investigated by Fifa after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in an investigative report.

Exposure, a programme on Israel’s Channel 12 TV, broadcast a series of interviews on Sunday with women alleging Grant made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers.

The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.

Grant’s enduring status in the game was recognised in December by world soccer’s governing body, which asked him to coach a Fifa World Legends team featuring retired stars and Fifa president Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side.

“Given the nature of the allegations being made, Fifa’s ethics committee will look into the matter,” Fifa said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we wish to reiterate that Fifa takes any allegations reported to it very seriously.”

The broadcast alleged that Grant, 66, attempted to touch and kiss the women against their will, tried to coerce them into sex and hinted he could harm their careers if they did not co-operate.

The women included a recently released soldier, a fashion model and a female sports broadcaster who alleged he sent her numerous harassing text messages. She said his behaviour was well known in the industry.

The former soldier said she met Grant shortly after her release from the army in the summer of 2020. She said he invited her to his Tel Aviv apartment with an offer to help her find a job.

Shortly after entering, she said Grant told her to take off her clothes. She said she thought he was joking, but he approached her and tried to hug her. She said he did not stop.

“He put his hand on my thigh, I remember I immediately moved it,” she said. “After chatting for a few seconds, he grabbed me by the neck, like he was choking me, turned my head to him and tried to forcefully kiss me.”

Grant served as manager of Chelsea from 2007 to 2008, leading the club into the Champions League final before losing in a penalty shoot-out to Manchester United.

He has also coached Portsmouth and West Ham, and coached the national teams of Israel and Ghana.

Grant was not immediately reachable for comment but in a statement to Channel 12 he said he has always tried to treat anyone he meets with respect.

“I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way,” he said.

“Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

