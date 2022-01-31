Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis By Press Association January 31, 2022, 11:13 pm Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Russian government has sent a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis, according to Biden administration officials. The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to de-escalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed. Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP) A State Department official declined to offer details of the response, saying it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and they would leave it up to Russia to discuss their counterproposal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal PM urges Putin to avoid ‘bloodshed’ as Kyiv visit bolsters support for Ukraine Johnson still hopes to speak to Putin over Ukraine crisis, says No 10 Russia and US square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine Johnson to fly to Ukraine for crisis talks amid fears of Russian attack