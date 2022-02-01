Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:57 am
Travis McMichael pleaded guilty to hate crimes but the plea deal was thrown out (Stephen Morton/AP)
Travis McMichael pleaded guilty to hate crimes but the plea deal was thrown out (Stephen Morton/AP)

A US judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have averted a hate crime trial for a white man convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The decision by US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood came hours after prosecutors gave notice that son and father Travis and Greg McMichael had agreed to plead guilty to hate crime charges that they chased, threatened and killed the 25-year-old because he was black.

But Travis McMichael’s sentencing hearing turned emotional and contentious as federal prosecutors urged the judge to approve the deal even after Mr Arbery’s parents pleaded passionately for her to deny it.

Travis McMichael would have received 30 years in federal prison to be served alongside the penalty of life in prison without parole imposed by a state court judge for the murder conviction.

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones asked the judge to reject the deal (Stephen Morton/AP)

By pleading guilty, he would have given up the chance to appeal his federal sentence.

Judge Wood said she was rejecting the deal because its terms would have locked her into a specific sentence. She said the Arbery family should have a say at sentencing in whatever punishment is ultimately given.

The McMichaels armed themselves and chased Mr Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their neighbourhood outside the port city of Brunswick on February 23, 2020. A neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded phone video of Travis McMichael blasting Mr Arbery with a shotgun.

A national outcry erupted when the graphic video leaked online two months later. Georgia was one of just four US states without a hate crimes law at the time. Legislators quickly approved one, but it came too late for state hate crime charges in Mr Arbery’s killing.

Despite being convicted of murder in a Georgia state court trial last November, the McMichaels and Mr Bryan still face federal hate crime charges that accuse them of violating Mr Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was black.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal