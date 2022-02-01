Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:17 am
Joao Cancelo has extended his stay at Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Joao Cancelo has extended his stay at Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Joao Cancelo has signed a contract extension keeping him at Manchester City until 2027.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the best full-backs around since joining from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Cancelo was named in last season’s PFA Team of the Year and has now agreed a two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement,” the 27-year-old said.

“City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

Cancelo is on track to win back-to-back Premier League titles with City, where he has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

Joao Cancelo has established himself as one of Pep Guardiola's most important players
Joao Cancelo has established himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better.

“He sets really high standards, and any young player should observe the way Joao applies himself if they want a blueprint for success.

“Not only does he have incredible talent, he also displays perfect dedication to this sport. That’s why he can play so many games at such a high level. His consistency during the last two seasons has been amazing.

“He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager.

“I am really happy he has signed, and I can’t wait to see him develop in the coming years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]