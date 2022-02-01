Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

US military fired missiles during attack on UAE by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:49 am
Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson/U.S. Air Force via AP/PA)
Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson/U.S. Air Force via AP/PA)

The US military launched interceptor missiles during an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that targeted the United Arab Emirates during a visit by Israel’s president, the second-such time American troops have opened fire, officials said.

The acknowledgement by the White House and Pentagon represents a widening American involvement in Yemen’s long war, a conflict that US President Joe Biden declared nearly a year ago “has to end”.

While the US has ended offensive support to the Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government, their involvement in defending the UAE comes as the rebel Houthis have declared Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi a target.

Persian Gulf Tensions
US troops work near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi (Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson/U.S. Air Force via AP/PA)

Al-Dhafra hosts some 2,000 American troops and has served as a major base of operations for everything from armed drones to F-35 stealth fighters.

Speaking from the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the US military “responded to an inbound missile threat on the UAE”.

She added: “This involved the employment of Patriot interceptors to … (support) efforts by the armed forces of the UAE. I would say we are working quite closely with them.”

At the Pentagon, press secretary John Kirby said that “US patriots were fired, but it was the Emirati surface-to-air missiles that actually engaged the targets”.

Asked if that would include targets outside of Al-Dhafra, Mr Kirby said: “ If we can help defend our Emirati partners, we’re going to do that.”

The Emirati military, as with a similar attack last week, did not acknowledge that the American military opened fire. The autocratic UAE has threatened criminal charges against anyone filming an attack or outgoing interceptor fire.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported Monday’s interception, saying “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas”.

The attack came just before Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Dubai Expo 2020.

An attack on January 17 on Abu Dhabi by the Houthis killed three people and wounded six at an Abu Dhabi National Oil fuel depot near Al-Dhafra.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal