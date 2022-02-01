Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty questions FINA schedule changes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Peaty has questioned there being two World Championships and an Olympics in the space of a year after swimming’s governing body FINA announced schedule changes.

FINA on Tuesday said that, in light of the current coronavirus pandemic situation and measures in place in Japan, the World Championships in Fukuoka that were set to take place in May this year had been rescheduled for July 2023, “to ensure a safe and successful event for everyone involved”.

The Doha edition has been moved from November 2023 to January 2024, and the Paris Olympics are then scheduled to happen from July that year.

Does there need to be 3 World/Olympic Championships within 12 months though? Could be a good opportunity for @fina1908 to try something new within that time frame 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) February 1, 2022

Peaty, Great Britain’s three-time Olympic champion, said in posts on Twitter: “Disappointed that @fina1908 World Championships has been delayed 14 months but it is what it is.

“Still working my hardest towards Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July then onto European Championships in Rome.

“Does there need to be three World/Olympic Championships within 12 months though? Could be a good opportunity for @fina1908 to try something new within that time frame.”

In its statement announcing the changes, FINA said it was “in constant dialogue with athletes and coaches regarding the upcoming international aquatics competition calendar, with the goal of minimising the impact on athlete preparation and performance, while acknowledging the current health impacts of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.”

🚨OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 The 19th FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan 🇯🇵, have been rescheduled to 14-30 July 2023, with the 20th FINA World Championships in Doha, Qatar 🇶🇦, moved to 2024. Full Article 👇https://t.co/iqpvfCGYo8 — FINA (@fina1908) February 1, 2022

FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said: “Given the current pandemic situation and the measures currently in place in Japan, FINA and key stakeholders of the Fukuoka 2022 Organising Committee have agreed to reschedule the 19th FINA World Championships to 14-30 July 2023.

“The 20th FINA World Championships in Doha, Qatar, will now take place in January 2024. These decisions have been taken in the best interests of everyone involved.

“FINA will continue to prioritise the welfare of competition participants and take decisions as early as possible given the circumstances, in order to provide a measure of certainty to aquatics athletes and those who support them.”