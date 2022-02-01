Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty questions FINA schedule changes

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:53 pm
Adam Peaty is a three-time Olympic champion (Joe Giddens/PA)
Adam Peaty has questioned there being two World Championships and an Olympics in the space of a year after swimming’s governing body FINA announced schedule changes.

FINA on Tuesday said that, in light of the current coronavirus pandemic situation and measures in place in Japan, the World Championships in Fukuoka that were set to take place in May this year had been rescheduled for July 2023, “to ensure a safe and successful event for everyone involved”.

The Doha edition has been moved from November 2023 to January 2024, and the Paris Olympics are then scheduled to happen from July that year.

Peaty, Great Britain’s three-time Olympic champion, said in posts on Twitter: “Disappointed that @fina1908 World Championships has been delayed 14 months but it is what it is.

“Still working my hardest towards Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July then onto European Championships in Rome.

“Does there need to be three World/Olympic Championships within 12 months though? Could be a good opportunity for @fina1908 to try something new within that time frame.”

In its statement announcing the changes, FINA said it was “in constant dialogue with athletes and coaches regarding the upcoming international aquatics competition calendar, with the goal of minimising the impact on athlete preparation and performance, while acknowledging the current health impacts of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.”

FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said: “Given the current pandemic situation and the measures currently in place in Japan, FINA and key stakeholders of the Fukuoka 2022 Organising Committee have agreed to reschedule the 19th FINA World Championships to 14-30 July 2023.

“The 20th FINA World Championships in Doha, Qatar, will now take place in January 2024. These decisions have been taken in the best interests of everyone involved.

“FINA will continue to prioritise the welfare of competition participants and take decisions as early as possible given the circumstances, in order to provide a measure of certainty to aquatics athletes and those who support them.”

