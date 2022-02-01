Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 2:07 pm
The ruins of the family home of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem (Mahmoud Illean/PA)
Israeli police have demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man in a shooting in the Old City.

Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

He was shot dead by police at the scene.

Israeli security forces deploy in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem after the demolition of the family home of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.

Police said 150 officers were dispatched to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorising the home’s demolition.

Palestinians have carried out scores of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force against attackers.

The widow of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem holds his portrait at a relative’s home after Israeli security forces demolished the family home (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers, with officials saying the move deters future attacks.

Rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Israel captured east Jerusalem — home to holy sites to three faiths — in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The city’s future remains one of the most divisive issues in the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

