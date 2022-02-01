Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Avenatti decides not to give evidence at trial against Stormy Daniels

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 3:19 pm
Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Michael Avenatti has said he will not give evidence at his trial on charges that he cheated porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly 300,000 dollars (£222,000) in book proceeds.

He announced his decision in Manhattan federal court after telling Judge Jesse M Furman he had no witnesses in court who were ready to give evidence.

The California lawyer, who became well known representing Daniels in 2018 in her legal fights against then-president Donald Trump, said he chose not to give evidence because prosecutors had not proven their case.

Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Prosecutors say he falsely claimed to Daniels for months in 2018 and early 2019 that a publisher was not making timely payments from the 800,000-dollar (£593,000) advance for her autobiography, Full Disclosure.

They say he was spending the payouts on payroll for his financially strapped law practice and on personal expenses for himself.

Daniels sued Mr Trump because she wanted to go public with her claims that she had a tryst with him a decade before he ran for president.

Avenatti represented her in those lawsuits as she sought to alter the terms of a 130,000-dollar (£96,000) hush payment made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

The 50-year-old lawyer has maintained his innocence. Before opening statements last week, his lawyers had said he was likely to give evidence.

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels with Michael Avenattiin 2018 (Mary Altaffer/AP)

But Avenatti chose to represent himself during cross-examination of his former office manager on the second day of the presentation of evidence, and has been his own lawyer ever since, including when Daniels gave evidence for two days last week.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

Avenatti has yet to begin serving a two and a half-year prison sentence after his conviction for trying to extort up to 25 million dollars (£18 million) from sportswear giant Nike.

He also awaits retrial in a California case on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars. He represented himself in the case last year which ended in a mistrial.

