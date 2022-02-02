Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:55 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:25 am
Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler’s Knob the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Groundhog Day has come around again, and people are waiting to learn whether a furry creature in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

People will gather on Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he does not, spring comes early. The tradition was popularised around the world by the 1993 Bill Murray movie, Groundhog Day.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles north-east of Pittsburgh, of a customary boost from tourists.

Punxsutawney Phil (AP)

It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch”.

Officials are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors will return in person this year to spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organisers said.

The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

