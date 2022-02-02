Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Landslides kill at least 24 as heavy rain hits Ecuadorian capital

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 8:09 am
Residents and rescue workers search for people inside a car (AP)
Residents and rescue workers search for people inside a car (AP)

At least 24 people have been killed after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed in Ecuador’s capital, sweeping over homes and a sports field.

Quito officials said at least 48 more people were injured, while eight houses collapsed and others were damaged when the hillside gave way late on Monday.

The authorities also reported 12 missing people.

Neighbours joined rescue workers in hunting through the ruins for survivors of the disaster that hit following nearly 24 hours of rainfall.

Ecuador Landslide
A street is filled with mud in Quito (AP)

The storm was pounding outside when Imelda Pacheco said she felt her house move as if an earthquake had struck.

Water and rocks began to pour in through doors and windows, and she fled before the building was destroyed.

Ms Pacheco said: “I barely had time to grab the hand of my four-year-old son and I ran to the stairs, to the terrace. Suddenly the walls in front and to the side disappeared.

“We shouted to the neighbours on the first floor, but the water carried away the mother and daughter,” she said, standing before the ruins of her home.

“I thought I was going to die with my son. I hugged him strongly and we shook, I think from the cold and the fear. We barely survived.”

Ecuador Landslide
Residents console each other as bodies are recovered (AP)

Waves of mud, some 10ft high, carried vehicles, motorcycles, bins and other debris under a heavy rain in the neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna below the slopes of the Ruco Pinchincha mountain.

As the rescue began, police called for silence so the cries of anyone who may be trapped could be heard.

Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas said the intense rains saturated the soils, setting off the landslide.

Smaller waves of muddy water continued pouring down the ravine Tuesday past weary neighbours trying to move stones, tree trunks and debris.

An overturned taxi and other vehicles were partly buried in mud on a sports field.

“I’ve lost everything. I don’t have anything. Everything is over,” said 65-year-old Laura Quinonez, who stood beside an ambulance as her neighbours tried to recover appliances from their destroyed homes.

