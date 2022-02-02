Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele and Spider-Man help lift profits at Japanese electronics giant Sony

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:07 am
Adele (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Sony’s profit for the quarter through to December edged up 11% thanks to healthy sales from music including Adele’s new album, as well the latest Spider-Man movie.

Tokyo-based Sony recorded a 346 billion yen (£2.2 billion) profit for the fiscal third quarter, up from 310.7 billion yen (£2 billion) the previous year.

Quarterly sales edged up to three trillion yen (£19 billion) from 2.7 trillion yen (£17 billion).

Sony said strong offerings in its music division, like the album 30 from Adele, movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, and licensing income from the Seinfeld series had lifted earnings.

Its imaging and sensor unit also posted solid results.

In video games, sales fell short of expectations as a parts supply crunch, especially of semiconductors, dented sales of its PlayStation 5 machine, Sony said.

Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Yui Mok/PA)

The company’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, said Sony’s acquisition of Bungie, known for its Halo and Destiny games, for 3.6 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) highlighted its commitment to the gaming business.

The purchase includes payments to the shareholder creators at the independent studio to ensure their retention, he said.

Analysts say the addition complements Sony’s strength in shooting games and will further solidify its position.

But competition is heating up in the video game industry.

PlayStation 5 graffiti
A parts supply crunch dented sales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 machine (John Nguyen/PA)

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, for 68.7 billion dollars (£50 billion), turning the maker of the Xbox into one of the world’s largest game companies.

Sony has been branching into new areas, recently showing an electric vehicle prototype at a Las Vegas trade show. The company has said it hopes to turn the car into a new kind of entertainment space.

Sony, which also makes TVs and portable digital music players, is also banking on the metaverse, the immersive virtual world, where it faces rivals like Facebook, or Meta.

Sony forecast an 860 billion yen (£5.5 billion) profit for the full year through March, down from one trillion yen (£6.4 billion) in the previous fiscal year. The latest forecast marks an improvement from the 730 billion yen (£4.7 billion) profit it projected in October.

