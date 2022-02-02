Turkey: Frozen bodies of 12 migrants found at Greek border

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death have been found near Turkey’s border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier.

Suleyman Soylu said the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards.

He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes”.

The minister shared blurred photographs of eight of the recovered bodies, including three in shorts and T-shirts.

Mr Soylu accused Greek border units of acting like “thugs” towards migrants while showing sympathy towards members of a network which Turkey says is behind a 2016 failed military coup, who have escaped to Greece.

He also accused the European Union of being “helpless, weak and inhumane”.

The governor’s office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the dead included a migrant who died in hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities.

Turkey frequently accuses Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe.

Greece denies accusations that it carries out so-called pushbacks that prevent migrants from applying for international protection.

Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.

Most try to cross into Greece either by the north-eastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy.

Dozens of migrants died in the central Aegean last month.