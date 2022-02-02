UCI boss believes everyone ‘on board’ with timing of Glasgow World Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UCI president David Lappartient is confident there is no opposition to the changes to cycling’s calendar as Glasgow gets ready to host the inaugural combined World Championships in August 2023.

The event will bring together 13 existing world championships for the first time, including road, track, BMX and mountain biking as well as the likes of Gran Fondo and indoor cycling.

The concept of a combined championship – scheduled for every four years ahead of the Olympics – was part of the manifesto of Frenchman Lappartient when he was elected head of cycling’s world governing body ahead of Britain’s Brian Cookson in 2017.

The 2023 Cycling World Championships will run over 11 days from August 3 to 13 across Scotland, the UCI announced on Wednesday.

Five venues have already been confirmed for Glasgow so far, including BMX freestyle at Kelvingrove Park and racing in Knightswood, while the track and para-cycling will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, with George Square marking the finish line of the road events.

Artistic cycling and cycle ball will also be included at Emirates Arena, while Dumfries and Galloway will welcome the world’s best para-cyclists, with other event locations still to be announced.

Changing to a single event in Scotland, rather than individual competitions spread over the year and around the world, has not been an easy ride.

Lappartient, though, remains confident the unique combined spectacle can prove a major success for all the different disciplines.

“Of course switching from the end of September (when the road championships would have taken place) to the middle of August is not a normal thing in the calendar,” Lappartient said.

The new championships will take place between the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Lappartient added: “We have to rebuild or reschedule the calendar a bit, it is something which with (different) sports departments we have been working on. There are solutions.

“It is different to what we used to have, with normal dates for track cycling more in October, so it is clear that is a change.

“However, we are happy to see that these dates are the best ones and everybody is on board with these dates.

“We have enlarged the initial vision from the five Olympic disciplines to much more.

“It is not only about competition, but also about cycling as a way of life and to share that, so we are very grateful this will happen in Glasgow and across Scotland in 2023.”

The event has been backed by the Scottish Government, as well as UK Sport and British Cycling, with a budget of between £45million and £50million.

The event’s chief executive Trudy Lindblade said: “We are working to create a blueprint for future events which will be held every four years, in the year preceding the Olympic Games.

“We will bring these 13 world championships together to showcase the depth and breadth of cycling as a sport.

“But it is more than just an event, we want to make a difference, engage with new audiences and strive to deliver the most sustainable cycling event ever held.”