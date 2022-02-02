Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds make winning start to mixed curling campaign

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 3:07 pm
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat got their mixed curling campaign off to a winning start (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fourteen years after Michael Phelps splashed his way into Olympic history, the famous ‘Water Cube’ turned to ice and British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds started the Beijing Winter Olympics by surging to a winning start of their own.

Mouat and Dodds, the reigning mixed curling world champions, secured an encouraging 9-5 opening victory over world bronze medallists Sweden in the first phase of the 10-team round-robin competition.

A three-point steal on the Swedish power-play in the penultimate end effectively sealed victory for the Scots, although they had to rely on an uncharacteristic miss by Sweden’s Almida De Vall with her final stone to evade being taken to an extra end.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – February 2nd
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat stole three points on the Swedish power-play (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We will be trying to improve on that but it is a great start,” said Mouat. “We have never actually played that team before. We know they will be at the top end of their table at the end of the week so are really chuffed with how we played.

“To be in the same arena as all those amazing athletes before like Phelps and (Rebecca) Adlington means a lot to us, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

The atmosphere in the inevitably re-named ‘Ice Cube’ was helped by the addition of around 200 Chinese spectators, all of whom had undergone a period of quarantine in order to enter the ‘closed loop’ system and enter the venue’s stands.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – February 2nd
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat face a busy schedule ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

If it hardly saw a repeat of the kind of frenzy that greeted Phelps’ eight-medal success at the summer Games in 2008, it still marked a notable moment both in these unprecedented Beijing Games and the respective careers of these Olympic debutants.

It was an encouraging display fashioned by the hand of Dodds, who played a neat angle promotion – a kind of plant – to establish a three-point lead in the third, before her inch-perfect guard in the seventh led to the Swedes gifting the match-winning advantage.

Dodds said she is looking forward to meeting up with her women’s team-mates, including skip Eve Muirhead, who were yet to arrive in Beijing at the time Dodds and Mouat were fashioning their positive start.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – February 2nd
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are the reigning curling mixed doubles world champions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is nice to be the first athletes from GB to compete – that is a real honour in itself,” said Dodds. “The rest of our team are probably somewhere in the air, and it will be good to catch up again and pass back some information.”

Mouat and Dodds faced a fast turnaround as they were due to play a double-header on Thursday against both Canada and Switzerland, but GB Curling’s Olympic coach David Murdoch said they should be pleased with their opening performance.

Murdoch, a men’s silver medallist in Sochi in 2014, said: “Adjusting to the ice is always an interesting one. You are always going to have a couple of mistakes until people start to read the ice.

“But Jen and Bruce played really well. Sweden are a really strong team, so we are really happy with the way we played. The nerves are a little different for me sat on the bench to playing, but we’re just trying to help them as much as we can.”

