News World

CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with co-worker

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 5:23 pm
Jeff Zucker (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)
Jeff Zucker (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned abruptly following nine years at the media company after acknowledging having a relationship with a co-worker.

He said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Mr Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

Chris Cuomo helped craft his brother’s responses to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his evidence to investigators working for state attorney general Letitia James.

Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. The former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during Covid,” she said.

“I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

Before joining CNN, Ms Gollust served as communications director for Andrew Cuomo, according to a biography posted on the CNN website.

In a statement Mr Zucker said he wished his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute”.

He was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019, and has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Mr Zucker oversees all WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

At CNN, that includes the US television network CNN International, HLN and CNN’s digital properties.

His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

