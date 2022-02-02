Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Giles stands down as England managing director

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 7:35 pm
Ashely Giles was appointed England men’s team director in 2018 (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ashley Giles has stepped down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket.

The former Test spinner has paid the price for a disastrous Ashes series, which ended in a 4-0 defeat, and followed a poor 2021 where England lost nine of their 15 Tests and suffered a semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup in November.

Giles was appointed at the end of 2018, replacing Sir Andrew Strauss, who has agreed to step in on an interim basis and put arrangements in place for next month’s three-Test series in the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

An ECB statement read: “Ashley Giles is standing down as Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket.

“Ashley is leaving after three years in the role during which England Men became 50-over World Champions and are currently ranked the world’s best T20I side, 2nd in ODIs and 4th for Tests.

“Sir Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies Tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement.”

England Nets Session – Thursday 9th September – Emirates Old Trafford
Ashley Giles took the role in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood submitted their report on England’s Ashes failures to chair of the ECB cricket committee and former captain Strauss last week.

Strauss has made his recommendations to the board at a meeting on Wednesday and Silverwood’s future, as well as batting coach Graeme Thorpe, has yet to be decided.

Giles said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support they’ve given me, particularly all the staff and the players, as well as the board for giving me this opportunity.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.

“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over world champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain (the) fourth ranked Test team and our under-19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

“I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison added: “I’m extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men’s cricket over the last three years.

“Under his leadership the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through.

“He’s highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England men’s cricket.

“Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed.”

