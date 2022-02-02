Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Sadio Mane on target as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations final

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:05 pm
Senegal’s Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal in the semi-final against Burkina Faso (Sunday Alamba/AP/Press Association Images)
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal in the semi-final against Burkina Faso (Sunday Alamba/AP/Press Association Images)

Sadio Mane’s late goal helped Senegal through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final after overcoming Burkino Faso 3-1.

Senegal were denied two penalties by the VAR, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured in the first of those incidents and Farid Ouedraogo having to come off the bench to replace him in goal.

All the goals came in the second half as Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure pulled a goal back late on.

However, Mane raced clear to chip in to settle victory for the tournament favourites with three minutes remaining.

It was the Liverpool forward’s 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.

Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday’s final, with the second semi-final to take place on Thursday.

Senegal are the highest ranked side in Africa – 20th on FIFA’s list – and their extra class eventually told.

Senegal are through to the final
Senegal are through to the final (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

They felt they should have been ahead at the break after Cheikhou Kouyate’s clash with Koffi and Edmond Tapsoba’s elbow-block on Idrissa Gueye both adjudged to be penalties on the field.

However on each occasion referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa changed his decision after being invited to consult the video replays.

Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore was Burkina Faso’s main threat but did not really get a clear sight of goal before Diallo turned in a loose ball and Idrissa Gueye slotted in to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute.

Toure managed to improvise to get his team back in the game in the 82nd minute, adjusting well as the ball hit his knee and nestled in the net.

But Mane’s driving run and chipped finish put Senegal through as they look to make it fourth time lucky in the final, having never lifted the trophy.

