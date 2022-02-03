Great Britain’s mixed curling duo add to strong start with 6-4 win over Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain’s mixed curling duo add to strong start with 6-4 win over Canada

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 5:43 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:07 pm
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat celebrate winning their mixed doubles match against Canada (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain extended their winning start in the mixed curling competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics with a 6-4 win over Canada on Thursday.

Jennifer Dodds rested her last shot on top of two Canadian stones in the final end and Rachel Homan’s failure with an attempted take-out sealed the British win.

It was another encouraging display from Dodds and Bruce Mouat, the defending world champions, who started their campaign with victory over Sweden on Wednesday evening.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were due to return later on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dodds said: “I think it was a step up from last night’s game. We figured out the ice a bit better and it stayed the same speed through the whole game.

“If you said at the start of the week that we were going to be 2-0 having played two great teams in Sweden and Canada, I think anyone in the field would take that.”

Dodds and Mouat returned to the ice on Thursday evening and suffered their first defeat, a narrow 8-7 loss to Switzerland in their third round-robin game.

