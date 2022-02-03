On this day in 2019: Tom Brady wins Super Bowl number six as Patriots beat Rams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2019: Tom Brady wins Super Bowl number six as Patriots beat Rams

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 6:01 am
Tom Brady after leading the New England Patriots to Super Bowl success over the Los Angeles Rams (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Tom Brady made American Football history on this day in 2019 as he claimed his record sixth Super Bowl triumph.

The peerless quarterback pulled the strings as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

In a game dominated by defence, the 41-year-old veteran Brady led the only touchdown drive of the contest in the fourth quarter for Bill Belichick’s side.

Brady connected with a 29-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski to get the Patriots to the one-yard line before running back Sony Michel finished the drive off.

Brady had been tied with Charles Haley on five Super Bowl titles, but moved past the former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys star.

Statistically unrivalled as the greatest NFL quarterback, Brady swiped the record for most career wins on 237 by grinding past the Rams.

Brady’s sixth Super Bowl victory would prove his last with the Patriots, his team of 20 years.

Basking in victory on the field in Atlanta, Brady insisted his record-breaking exploits would not dent his resolve to extend his career still further.

Asked if a sixth Super Bowl would tempt him to consider his future, Brady replied: “It doesn’t change anything.

“I can’t wait to spend some time with my wife, my kids, my family. They’ve been a great support for me.

“It’s a dream come true for all of us to win this.

“We’ve been this far and lost before which is really tough, we had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks. We won and I can’t believe it.”

Brady was not done yet, though, as he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to glory.

The seemingly ageless playmaker added a magnificent seventh crown to his storied career, and at 43 years and 188 days became the oldest Super Bowl competitor.

Brady joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams in a stellar epilogue.

The evergreen competitor pushed on for one more campaign only for the Bucs to lose to the Rams in the play-offs, before he announced his retirement in early February 2022.

