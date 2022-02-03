On this day in 2019: Tom Brady wins Super Bowl number six as Patriots beat Rams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Brady made American Football history on this day in 2019 as he claimed his record sixth Super Bowl triumph.

The peerless quarterback pulled the strings as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

In a game dominated by defence, the 41-year-old veteran Brady led the only touchdown drive of the contest in the fourth quarter for Bill Belichick’s side.

Brady connected with a 29-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski to get the Patriots to the one-yard line before running back Sony Michel finished the drive off.

Brady had been tied with Charles Haley on five Super Bowl titles, but moved past the former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys star.

Statistically unrivalled as the greatest NFL quarterback, Brady swiped the record for most career wins on 237 by grinding past the Rams.

Brady’s sixth Super Bowl victory would prove his last with the Patriots, his team of 20 years.

Basking in victory on the field in Atlanta, Brady insisted his record-breaking exploits would not dent his resolve to extend his career still further.

Asked if a sixth Super Bowl would tempt him to consider his future, Brady replied: “It doesn’t change anything.

“I can’t wait to spend some time with my wife, my kids, my family. They’ve been a great support for me.

“It’s a dream come true for all of us to win this.

“We’ve been this far and lost before which is really tough, we had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks. We won and I can’t believe it.”

Brady was not done yet, though, as he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to glory.

The seemingly ageless playmaker added a magnificent seventh crown to his storied career, and at 43 years and 188 days became the oldest Super Bowl competitor.

Brady joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams in a stellar epilogue.

The evergreen competitor pushed on for one more campaign only for the Bucs to lose to the Rams in the play-offs, before he announced his retirement in early February 2022.