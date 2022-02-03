Manchester United reiterate Mason Greenwood stance after his release on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United reiterate Mason Greenwood stance after his release on bail

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 2:41 pm
Mason Greenwood has been bailed by police (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mason Greenwood has been bailed by police (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester United have reiterated that Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for the club until further notice despite being released on bail.

The 20-year-old was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday after images and videos were posted online.

While Greenwood was still in custody, he was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Manchester United released a statement confirming Mason Greenwood would not train or play
Manchester United released a statement confirming Mason Greenwood would not train with or play for the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer but said on Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, United announced the England international was suspended from playing or training with them.

The Old Trafford club reiterated that stance on Thursday morning, saying the situation remains unchanged despite Greenwood being released on bail.

Mason Greenwood was a regular under Ralf Rangnick
Mason Greenwood was a regular under Ralf Rangnick (Mike Egerton/PA)

Interim United manager Ralf Rangnick faced the media for the first time since the arrest a couple of hours later in a press conference nominally previewing Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The club press officer said before it got under way: “We will not be taking any questions on Mason Greenwood whilst there’s a police investigation going on.”

While there was no direct questions on the allegations or arrest, Rangnick was asked if the backdrop had impacted United’s preparations to face Boro.

“Well, in fact, we had a good and normal week of training, with five training sessions, including today’s training,” the German said.

“Obviously, I suppose, it was a topic within the team but they’re all human beings and Mason was part of the group until before we had our break.

“But, as I said, it was a good week of training. We could train under normal circumstances and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Rangnick also said Greenwood’s arrest and suspension by the club played a role in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard, who wanted to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Jesse Lingard had hoped to leave Manchester United before the deadline
Jesse Lingard had hoped to leave Manchester United before the deadline (Martin Rickett/PA)

“In a way (it was a factor), yes, but in the end the club also told me, the board told me, they couldn’t find an agreement with any of those clubs that were interested in him,” the German said.

“With the window closing Monday evening, in the afternoon the board informed me they would rather want him to stay. For me, that was a decision that I could fully understand and accept.

“So, it was two things. One thing was obviously that we had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being that has played regularly in the last couple of weeks.

“And on the other hand, the club couldn’t find an agreement with any other club.”

