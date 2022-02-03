European Central Bank head: Inflation may linger for longer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

European Central Bank head: Inflation may linger for longer

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:40 pm
President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)
President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)

The head of the European Central Bank said record inflation could linger for “longer than expected” and avoided repeating that an interest rate increase was all but ruled out this year.

Asked twice by journalists on Thursday, Christine Lagarde declined to reiterate her previous statement that a rate increase was “very unlikely” this year.

She said officials would pay careful attention to the numbers and revisit their inflation stance at their March meeting.

At the same time, she said the bank would stick with its road map for withdrawing economic stimulus, which leaves little room for a rate hike this year.

Any hike would have to follow the end of bond purchases, slated for October at the earliest.

And she maintained her view that the primary factors behind high inflation were expensive oil and gas and supply chain logjams, which could ease this year.

Ms Lagarde spoke after the bank left interest rates and stimulus programmes unchanged even as the other central banks move to counter inflation with interest rate hikes.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised rates for the second time in three months, while US Federal Reserve is expected to start a series of rate rises in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal