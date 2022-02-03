Cate Blanchett launches climate change podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Cate Blanchett launches climate change podcast

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:17 pm
Cate Blanchett will interview high-profile guests alongside the world’s leading authors and thought leaders in the green economy (Ian West/PA)
Cate Blanchett will interview high-profile guests alongside the world’s leading authors and thought leaders in the green economy (Ian West/PA)

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has said her new environmental podcast Climate Of Change has gone a long way to tempering her “eco-anxiety”.

Environmental advocate Blanchett, 52, will co-star in her first podcast series following her recent role in Adam McKay’s climate crisis satire Don’t Look Up.

The Oscar-winning star has co-created two seasons with climate entrepreneur and activist Danny Kennedy, exploring the biggest climate challenges and the groundbreaking work being done to tackle the crisis.

The 86th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Cate Blanchett with the Oscar for best actress for her role in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine at the 86th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

The first series is set to launch globally on Audible in April, ahead of Earth Day.

Blanchett said: “This podcast is a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy.

“Danny’s knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm – and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety.

“We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them.”

It is the first major original climate change podcast series available on Audible.

77th Academy Awards – Press Room – Kodak Theatre
Cate Blanchett receives the best actress in a supporting role award for The Aviator (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood actress will interview high-profile guests alongside the world’s leading authors and thought leaders in the green economy.

The podcast will also feature an exclusive soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning electronic artist Imogen Heap.

Aurelie De Troyer, senior vice president of international English content at Audible, said: “We are thrilled to be working on such an exciting and important series as Climate Of Change.

“Podcasts are the perfect vehicle to educate and raise awareness of important issues and it’s an honour to collaborate with the extremely talented Cate and Danny on their first podcast.”

Audible and Blanchett’s Dirty Films have commissioned two seasons of Climate Of Change which will launch globally in April.

