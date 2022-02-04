Koepka criticises Mickelson over ‘obnoxious greed’ comments about PGA Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Koepka criticises Mickelson over ‘obnoxious greed’ comments about PGA Tour

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:17 am
Brooks Koepka (far left) has hit out at former Ryder Cup team-mate Phil Mickelson (second right) after the latter criticised the PGA Tour (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brooks Koepka (far left) has hit out at former Ryder Cup team-mate Phil Mickelson (second right) after the latter criticised the PGA Tour (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brooks Koepka has taken a pointed swipe at Phil Mickelson after the six-time major winner criticised the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed”.

Mickelson made the comments in an interview ahead of the Saudi International, where he is among a host of top players receiving huge appearance fees and being courted by a potential rival league backed by Saudi cash.

Responding to a post about Mickelson’s comments, Koepka wrote on his Instagram account: “DK (don’t know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I were Phil. . .” followed by five ‘thinking face’ emojis.

According to the PGA Tour website, Mickelson’s career earnings on the circuit total £70million, a figure which does not include sponsorships and other off-course earnings.

The 51-year-old, whose win in the 2021 US PGA made him the oldest ever men’s major champion, also declared himself the winner of £5.9million in December for topping the Tour’s Player Impact Programme, a bonus scheme designed to reward its most popular stars.

Mickelson admits that the prospect of players defecting to the Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL) has given them more leverage with the PGA Tour, but complains in the interview with Golf Digest that the organisation’s “obnoxious greed has really opened the door for opportunities elsewhere.”

“It’s not public knowledge all that goes on,” said Mickelson, whose biggest complaint surrounds media rights.

“If the tour wanted to end the Saudi threat, or from anywhere else, they would just hand the rights back to the players. But they would rather throw $25m here or $40m there than give back the roughly $20billion in digital assets they control.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew from the Saudi International before the start of his second round due to hand and hip injuries, also used social media to issue the briefest of denials to a report that he had been offered £100million to join the SGL.

Responding to a post about the story on Instagram, the former US Open champion simply wrote “Wrong”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal