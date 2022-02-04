France head coach Fabien Galthie out of Italy clash after positive Covid-19 test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France head coach Fabien Galthie out of Italy clash after positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:45 am
France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)
France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)

France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not attend Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Paris.

Les Bleus’ general manager and former captain Raphael Ibanez will head up the coaching team at Stade de France, with Galthie working remotely.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I am fine with mild symptoms,” Galthie tweeted.

“As a result, I am self-isolating and will act remotely this week.

“Raphael Ibanez and all of my staff, in whom I have full confidence, will be my relay on the pitch.”

The French Rugby Federation said that tests carried out on the entire playing squad, coaching and management team on Friday produced no further positive results.

“Fabien Galthie, who has only mild symptoms, continues to assume all of his prerogatives from a distance during this period,” the Federation said.

“He will rely on the presence of Raphael Ibanez with the France group, as well as on all the staff, and will continue to intervene remotely.

“In accordance with Six Nations protocol, additional tests are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday February 5, on the eve of the match.

“These will be the last tests before the first match of the Six Nations tournament scheduled for Sunday February 6 at 4pm at the Stade de France.”

World player of the year Antoine Dupont, who was among a number of France squad members to test positive for coronavirus last month, will captain Les Bleus in their Six Nations opener.

Toulouse scrum-half Dupont replaces an injured Charles Ollivon as skipper, while there is a start in the second-row for Bordeaux-Begles’ Cameron Woki alongside Paul Willemse.

France team versus Italy: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, A Jelonch, D Cretin, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J-B Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, F Cros, M Lucu, Y Moefana, T Ramos.

