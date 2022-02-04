Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg to become governor of Norway’s central bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg to become governor of Norway’s central bank

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:21 am
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Oliver Matthys/PA)
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will become Norway’s next central bank governor, officials said.

Mr Stoltenberg’s tenure at Nato ends later this year.

Norway’s government announced his appointment at the central bank in a statement and said it hopes he can start in his new role around December 1.

The current governor of Norges Bank, 70-year-old Oystein Olsen, is retiring this year after holding the position since January 1 2011, for two terms.

Mr Stoltenberg, 62, was Norway’s finance minister from 1996 to 2000, and prime minister from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2005 until 2013.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Justin Tallis/PA)
He had previously said if he got the central bank governor position, he would not be able to start before leaving his Nato job on October 1.

He became Nato secretary-general in 2014.

After a successful first term, his mandate at the trans-Atlantic alliance was extended.

Mr Stoltenberg has been praised for steering Nato through a difficult period under the Trump administration, when the US threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that were not spending enough on defence.

