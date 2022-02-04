Search in Iceland for small plane carrying tourists on sightseeing trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Search in Iceland for small plane carrying tourists on sightseeing trip

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:33 am
A general view from the old harbour in Reykjavik Iceland (Chris Radburn/AP)
A general view from the old harbour in Reykjavik Iceland (Chris Radburn/AP)

Rescue teams in Iceland were searching for a small plane that is thought to have crashed while carrying three foreign tourists on a sightseeing trip.

More than 500 members of Iceland’s Search and Rescue organisation, along with boats, divers and two Icelandic Coast Guard helicopters, were combing the Thingvellir National Park area in harsh winter weather for the plane, which carried a pilot and tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Cessna C172 plane took off from the domestic airport in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, on Thursday, for a scheduled two-hour tour.

It last made contact with aviation authorities about an hour later.

It did not send a distress signal.

Officials said the plane may have crashed over Thingvellir National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site about 30 miles east of Reykjavik that contains Iceland’s second-largest lake.

Asgrimur Larus Asgrimsson, head of operations at the Icelandic Coast Guard, said that “mobile phone data has given us a reason to narrow the search area down to the Thingvellir area”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal