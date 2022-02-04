Statue of white supremacist former US state governor moved out of sight By Press Association February 4, 2022, 12:15 pm A statue of the late governor Theodore Gilmore Bilbo (Rogelio V Solis/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi governor Theodore Bilbo has quietly been moved out of sight in the US state’s Capitol. It is a move praised by black politicians who say he never deserved a place of prominence. Bilbo was a Democrat known for racist rhetoric. He was the state governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the US Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947. The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades. A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Representative Kabir Karriem, says it was “very offensive”. In 2020, Mississippi shed another symbol of the past, retiring a Confederate-themed state flag. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate David Olusoga defends those accused of tearing down Colston Statue Toppling of slave trader’s statue was ‘act of love’, protester tells court Toppling of Colston statue not ‘anti-white’, Bristol mayor says in documentary