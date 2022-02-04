Pep Guardiola expects Julian Alvarez to arrive at Manchester City in pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Pep Guardiola expects Julian Alvarez to arrive at Manchester City in pre-season

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 6:17 pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting new signing Julian Alvarez to link up with the club in the summer.

The Premier League champions signed the Argentina striker for a reported £14million from River Plate before Monday’s transfer deadline but immediately loaned him back to the Buenos Aires club.

No firm date for the 22-year-old’s arrival at City has been determined, with the initial announcement of the deal merely confirming it would not be before July.

There have been suggestions Alvarez could remain at River for longer but Guardiola appears to be planning for him to be part of pre-season preparations.

Guardiola said: “He’s a player that could be with us but right now we have enough players in that position and I don’t like to have many players in several positions.

“The best is for him to stay at River Plate. He’s developed incredibly well in the last years with (coach) Marcelo Gallardo.

“He’s with his mates and in the next pre-season he will be with us. Then after we’ll decide what happens in pre-season.

“I personally – and we – are really pleased to have this talented young player for the next years.”

Alvarez’s signing was followed this week by an announcement that full-back Joao Cancelo had agreed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portugal international, who has excelled at left-back and right-back this season, is now committed to the club until 2027.

The 27-year-old has risen to prominence over the past year having initially struggled to make an impact following his £60m move from Juventus in 2019.

Guardiola admits he is partly to blame for Cancelo’s slow start but is now pleased to see the player thriving.

He said: “Everyone knows how important Joao is with us and what we have done in the last two seasons, especially this season.

“We struggled together in the first part when he arrived. We did not agree on many things but, in part, for my mistakes.

“Now he’s incredible and I’m so delighted he’s fully happy here and can play in this club for the next years. He is a versatile player who can play in many positions.

“He wanted to play every day and if he doesn’t play he doesn’t feel happy. Sometimes he has to understand the reason why, but now he is fully committed and understands.

“But some players have to be treated different from others and I needed time to understand him. Now I understand him more and he’s important for us.”

Fulham are flying high in the Championship this season
Fulham are flying high in the Championship this season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Guardiola was speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham.

“It will be an interesting game,” said Guardiola. “It is a good test for us after one week off. I think it is the best opponent we could face.

“I saw a few games in this period to see Fulham and I’m really impressed with the way they are playing.

“It’s not just the fact they score a lot of goals, it’s the way they are playing. I’m not surprised they’re top of the table in the Championship.”

