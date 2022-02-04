Ex-German leader Gerhard Schroeder to join board of Russian state-owned Gazprom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-German leader Gerhard Schroeder to join board of Russian state-owned Gazprom

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 4:19 pm
Gerhard Schroeder (Chris Young/PA)
Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom said that German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been nominated to join its board of directors, a move that comes as the former leader has faced criticism for accusing Ukraine of “sabre-rattling” during its standoff with Russia.

Mr Schroeder, who led Germany from 1998 to 2005, developed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was chancellor.

The 77-year-old already chairs the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG and heads the board of directors of Nord Stream 2, a new pipeline opposed by the US, Ukraine and some other German allies that has been built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea but is not yet in service.

Gazprom listed Mr Schroeder among 11 nominees for its board of directors, to be voted on at its annual general meeting in St Petersburg on June 30.

Mr Schroeder’s involvement with the gas pipeline and stalwart defence of Russia have long drawn mixed reviews in Germany, even in his own centre-left Social Democratic Party, which heads Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ new governing coalition.

Russian leader Vladamir Putin (left) shares a joke with then German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in St Petersburg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Russian leader Vladamir Putin (left) shares a joke with then German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in St Petersburg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Under Mr Scholz, Germany is pushing for diplomatic solutions to the current crisis but has refused to send weapons to Ukraine, annoying some allies.

In a podcast last week, Mr Schroeder said he does not think the Russian leadership has any interest in a military intervention in Ukraine.

“I very much hope that they finally stop the sabre-rattling in Ukraine because what I hear there, also in the way of finger-pointing at Germany because of the sensible refusal to send weapons, sometimes takes the cake,” Mr Schroeder said.

On Wednesday, the new chancellor was asked in an interview with ZDF television whether he is listening to advice from Mr Schroeder.

“I haven’t asked him for advice and he hasn’t given me any either,” Mr Scholz said.

Asked about the message being sent by the ex-chancellor, he replied: “If I understand the constitutional order of the Federal Republic of Germany correctly, there is only one chancellor. And that is me.”

