Gary Lineker calls handball law ‘ridiculous’ after Middlesbrough goal at Man Utd

Gary Lineker called the handball law “ridiculous” after Matt Crooks’ FA Cup equaliser for Middlesbrough was allowed to stand against Manchester United.

Crooks levelled in the second half of a fourth-round tie which Boro won 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, after Duncan Watmore had clearly handled.

Referee Anthony Taylor allowed Crooks’ 64th-minute strike as a rule change for this season says it cannot be ruled out for accidental attacking handball because the handball was not by the goalscorer.

The right decision given the absurdity of the law. Clearly accidental but If he’d scored himself it would have been disallowed. The handball law used to be fine. They’ve made it ridiculous. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2022

To be disallowed, the handball must be deliberate or the arm position not justifiable by the player’s movement.

Former England striker Lineker wrote on Twitter: “The right decision given the absurdity of the law.

“Clearly accidental but if he’d scored himself it would have been disallowed. The handball law used to be fine. They’ve made it ridiculous.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand did not see it that way, tweeting: “What’s the point of VAR?”

What’s the point of VAR…. 💩 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 4, 2022

When David De Gea, having a night off from the United goal, quote tweeted Ferdinand with a flushed face, his former team-mate replied: “There (sic) saying “accidental” bro. These people.”

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was also scathing over Boro’s equaliser.

“That’s a handball, we’ve been robbed…… by Crooks,” Schmeichel wrote on Twitter.

Former United captain Roy Keane, speaking on ITV in his role as a pundit, said: “It’s accidental. They are the rules and you have to take that little bit of luck on the night.

That’s a handball, we’ve been robbed…… by Crooks😱😱@ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) February 4, 2022

Keane was critical of United’s finishing, adding: “First half fantastic, but they are playing a Championship team.

“To lose to a Championship team at home in the cup obviously not good enough.

“Middlesbrough were obviously going to have a little bit of pressure in the second half but you control it.

“When they conceded they were outnumbered, players weren’t getting back and that’s where you need that leadership and character.

“That Fernandes miss, he has to score. There’s no logic to it, he has to hit the target.”