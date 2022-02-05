Australia coach Justin Langer resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Australia coach Justin Langer resigns

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 12:55 am Updated: February 5, 2022, 6:31 am
Justin Langer has resigned as coach of Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Justin Langer has resigned as coach of Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Justin Langer has quit as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team, his management confirmed.

Cricket Australia (CA) said Langer was offered a short-term extension to his contract “which sadly he has opted not to accept”.

CA said in a statement: “The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

“The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.”

The Dynamic Sports and Entertain Group (DSEG) announced the resignation on Twitter following a meeting between Langer and CA on Friday.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian mens cricket team,” the group said.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Fifth Test – Day Three – Blundstone Arena
Langer guided Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory (Darren England via AAP/PA)

It follows the Australian men’s team’s 4-0 Ashes win this year and a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Langer’s contract was due to expire in June. He took on the role in May 2018.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed as interim head coach.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said Langer had been an “outstanding” coach over the past four years.

“He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured,” Hockley said.

“We are extremely proud of his achievements since he took over in 2018, including the recent T20 World Cup victory and Ashes success.”

Chris Silverwood left his role as head coach of England earlier this week
Chris Silverwood left his role as head coach of England earlier this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Langer has been linked with the vacant head coach role with England following Chris Silverwood’s departure earlier this week.

Speaking on Friday, interim managing director of England men’s cricket Sir Andrew Strauss refused to rule Langer out, saying: “Let’s take a step back.

“What are we looking for? Split coaches or one coach and what are the requirements in each of those formats so to speak?

“I know him well and on the surface he’s done a very good job with that Australian cricket team so I wouldn’t rule him out but I’m sure there are plenty of others as well.”

