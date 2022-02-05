GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 4:49 am
Truckers have been participating in Covid-19 related protests in Canada (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Truckers have been participating in Covid-19 related protests in Canada (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

The crowdfunding site GoFundMe has said it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting Covid-19 measures in the Canadian capital.

It comes as Ontario’s Conservative premier called for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa on Friday.

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly moved 150 officers to the parts of the capital most affected but he gave no indication when the days-old protest would end, saying police expected it to ramp up again this weekend, when protests are also planned in Toronto and Quebec City.

GoFundMe said it cut off funding for the organisers, because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity. It had already suspended the fundraising effort, which had raised about 10 million Canadian dollars (£5.8 million).

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“No further funds will be directly distributed.”

The protest organisers are also facing a class action lawsuit over the continuous horn noise, filed on behalf of residents.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Virus Outbreak Canada Protests
A truck convoy of anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at a busy US border crossing (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP)

Police estimate about 250 remained, but deputy police chief Steve Bell said they expected 300 to 400 more trucks this weekend and more than 1,000 protesters on foot. He said up to 1,000 counter-protesters were expected as well.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former US President Donald Trump and the opposition federal Conservative party in Canada, but two federal Conservative party lawmakers broke with the party and said the protest needed to end.

The Conservative party ousted its moderate party leader this week and the interim leader has voiced support for the protesters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal