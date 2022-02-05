Today at the Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod’s comeback and more curling action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a colourful if understated opening ceremony, the Winter Olympics kicked off in earnest on Saturday with the first full day of action in the Chinese capital.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Katie Ormerod finished 19th in snowboard slopestyle qualifying (Francisco Seco/AP)

Katie Ormerod capped her remarkable comeback from a serious heel injury by competing in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition. The 24-year-old put down two solid runs but failed to make the cut for Sunday’s final, finishing in 19th place.

Mixed curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds beat the Czech Republic 8-3 and lie third in the standings.

What’s coming up?

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat could move closer to medal contention (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mouat and Dodds could all but book their place in the semi-finals if they beat Italy (1200GMT). Kat Thomson and the Treacy brothers, Pharrell and Niall, go in short-track preliminaries, while Rupert Staudinger goes in the first two runs of the men’s luge.

Social media moment

Winter Olympian ✅ A proud @OrmerodKatie made her Olympic debut after bouncing back from 2018. #TeamGB | #Beijing2022 — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 5, 2022

Quote of the day

TV guide

Live Winter Olympics 2022 - BBC Two 0600 and 1145, BBC One 1000

Curling - Eurosport 2 0600

Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0130 (Sun), Eurosport 2 0300

Ice hockey - USA v Russia - Eurosport 1 1350

Ski jumping - Eurosport 1 0625, 1030

Cross-country skiing - Eurosport 1 0730

Speed skating - Eurosport 2 0830

Biathlon - Eurosport 1 0845

Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 1130

Short track speed skating - Eurosport 1220

Luge - Eurosport 2 1310

Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0130

Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0300 (Sun)