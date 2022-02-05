Sex And The City star Mario Cantone on moment Willie Garson shared cancer news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sex And The City star Mario Cantone on moment Willie Garson shared cancer news

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 8:59 am
Mario Cantone (Yui Mok/PA)
Mario Cantone (Yui Mok/PA)

Sex And The City star Mario Cantone has said he and his on-screen husband Willie Garson both broke down in tears as Garson told him he had terminal cancer.

The actor was a fan favourite on the series for his portrayal of flamboyant talent agent Stanford Blatch, a close friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

He died aged 57 in September, during production of spin-off series And Just Like That.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles
Willie Garson died last year (PA)

His character appears in early episodes of the new show, before he unexpectedly moves to Tokyo.

Cantone, who plays Stanford’s one-time rival-turned-husband Anthony Marentino, told US magazine People: “I had no idea until he told me.

“I thought he was kidding.

“And then he turned his head and I saw his look and I went, and then I sat down next to him.

“We both cried and it was horrible.”

Addressing the way the character was written out of the show as a result of Garson’s death, Cantone said he thought Garson’s absence was handled “very well”.

He added: “I love that scene (where Anthony tells Carrie about Stanford leaving),” he says. “I think it’s beautifully written.”

The Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That featured the return of Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in their roles but absent was Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.

The show, which came to a conclusion this week, has divided fans, with the new character comedian Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, proving to be particularly controversial.

However, Cantone said cast members are keen to return for a second outing.

He said: “I think we all want to do it. I hope so. We had a great time this season.”

