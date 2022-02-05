Andrew Musgrave relishing gruelling conditions set for skiathlon in Zhangjiakou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Musgrave relishing gruelling conditions set for skiathlon in Zhangjiakou

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: February 5, 2022, 1:49 pm
Andrew Musgrave will relish the tough conditions at his fourth Olympics (David Davies/PA)
Andrew Musgrave expects to feel right at home amid the gruelling conditions of Zhangjiakou Cross-Country Centre when he marks his fourth Winter Olympics by hunting an historic medal in the men’s skiathlon on Wednesday.

Growing up amid the worst of the Aberdeenshire elements has steeled Musgrave for a quest which he is set to pursue in temperatures tipping minus 20 degrees, and exceptionally arid conditions that will whip sand and dust across the course off the nearby hills.

“It does play to my advantage that it’s going to baltic out there,” said Musgrave, who made his Games debut in Vancouver in 2010 and finished seventh in the equivalent race in Pyeongchang, raising hopes of a first British Nordic medal.

“If you grow up in Aberdeenshire you get used to wind and rain and terrible conditions, so we’re good at tackling it when it’s not sunshine and minus five, which a lot of people see as the ideal conditions.

“It’s going to be hard racing with some super-slow sections. It’s super-abrasive snow because it’s so cold, there will be sand and dust blowing over the course and who ever wins the race is going to be an absolute monster.”

Musgrave, who moved to Norway to pursue his passion and speaks fluent Norwegian, has blazed a trail for the sport in this country since he caused a minor uproar in his adopted nation by winning their 2013 National Championships.

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Andrew Musgrave finished seventh in the men’s skiathlon in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA)

His hopes of building on a superb seventh place in Pyeongchang were hampered by illness, but he believes he is now in a better place to challenge for medals both in the skiathlon – which is contested over a 30km combination of freestyle and classic styles, and the Games-ending 50km race.

“I’m a more stable athlete now and my preparations have been much better,” added Musgrave. “I’m in a much better place than I was four years ago and I feel like I should be in the lead group fighting for medals.

“It suits me – the guys that want it to be high-speed and sprint at the end are not going to get their way. It’s going to be a slog and people are going to be constantly dropping off the back. It’s going to be a real war of attrition.”

