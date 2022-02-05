Bruce Mouat’s hat trick strengthens Great Britain’s push for a medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat’s hat trick strengthens Great Britain’s push for a medal

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 4:05 pm
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds face a big day on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat is banking on his magic hat to sweep Great Britain into a guaranteed mixed curling medal match on Sunday.

Mouat and team-mate Jennifer Dodds are still in a strong position in the round-robin standings despite slipping to a 7-5 defeat against Italy on Saturday night.

Earlier, Mouat credited his change of attire with helping the pair brush aside Czech husband-and-wife duo Paul and Zuzana Paulova 8-3 to bolster their status in the standings.

After sealing his win over the Czechs, Mouat said: “I guess it’s a wee bit of a superstition almost now.

“I didn’t play very well in the first three games and I was quite disappointed with how I was playing so I put the hat on, and it’s got superpowers, apparently.

“It’s maybe a vanity thing, my hair is all over the place. It just covers it up and people don’t worry about my hair.”

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are close to confirming a medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Having seen off the Czechs, the British pair found it tougher against Italy, with the critical moment coming when their opponents took three on their powerplay in the penultimate end.

Mouat and Dodds still hold their top-four fate in their own hands as they prepare for another double-header on Sunday against China and Norway.

Mouat said: “We’re pretty happy with how we’re doing. We’re a bit disappointed not to win that one, we would have been in a really solid position.

“We’ve beaten a lot of tough teams out there already which will stand us in good stead.

“Going into another two-game day tomorrow, it’s almost must-win now. I’m excited to go in and see what we can do.”

