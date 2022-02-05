First-half goals enough to ease Palace past Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First-half goals enough to ease Palace past Hartlepool

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:13 pm
Michael Olise celebrates after putting Crystal Palace two up against Hartlepool (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Michael Olise celebrates after putting Crystal Palace two up against Hartlepool (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crystal Palace eased into the FA Cup fifth round after first-half goals by Marc Guehi and Michael Olise downed Hartlepool at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira’s side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and that was how it finished, despite their Sky Bet League Two opponents improving after the break.

The Eagles could still have triumphed by a greater margin but their manager, a five-time winner of the FA Cup as a player, would not have minded and will be keen for Palace to get a favourable last-16 draw on Sunday morning.

Vieira put out another strong team with only four changes made from the defeat to Liverpool last month. There was one big surprise, with Martin Kelly given a first start in 17 months.

A large travelling contingent made for an electric atmosphere before kick-off but it did not take long for the Premier League club to flex their muscles.

Only four minutes were on the clock when Guehi tapped home for his third goal since a summer move from Chelsea.

Olise was the creator with a wonderful free-kick from the right and England Under-21 centre-back Guehi timed his run to perfection before producing an equally impressive finish.

The fourth tier side responded well and tested Jack Butland almost immediately from kick-off but David Ferguson saw his header at the back post scrambled behind for a corner.

More minutes were handed to Ebere Eze, who superbly worked a yard of space before seeing a shot deflect wide off Gary Liddle after 16 minutes.

Eze looked in the mood and dribbled past two opponents shortly afterwards before he was upended but the resulting free-kick was curled over by the playmaker.

Hartlepool had brought 4,700 fans down to the capital and a sustained period of possession saw the visiting support break out into a chorus of oles.

Palace – and in particular Olise – brought them back down to earth in the 22nd minute, though, when the hosts went 2-0 up.

A short goal-kick was won back by Joel Ward and Conor Gallagher found Olise, who flicked the ball past Croydon-born Timi Odusina before he checked back inside and curled the ball into the bottom corner.

Olise flashed another effort wide while defender Ward was also denied a goal prior to half-time when Ben Killip saved his low shot.

The Hartlepool goalkeeper was busy at the start of the second period, producing a double save to repel the relentless Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta also had a shot saved.

Mateta had earlier hit a post and Tyrick Mitchell put the follow-up over, but the attempts of the hosts to put the game to bed were delayed in the 53rd minute when play was stopped due to a medical emergency in the away end.

Medics from both teams rushed across to assist and were given a standing ovation seven minutes later when they returned to their seats.

When played resumed, it was Hartlepool who threatened with Luke Molyneux denied by Butland after a fine run before Bryn Morris let fly from range and forced the Palace goalkeeper into a sprawling save.

Vieira had made a triple substitution by this point and late on introduced 18-year-old Tayo Adaramola for his debut, but there was no final flourish with Killip able to deny substitutes Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard to ensure it finished 2-0.

