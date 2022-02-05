Kyle Walker-Peters’ extra-time goal edges Southampton past Coventry in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Walker-Peters’ extra-time goal edges Southampton past Coventry in FA Cup

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:49 pm
Kyle Walker-Peters, left, scored the winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton needed a Stuart Armstrong wonder-strike and an extra-time goal from Kyle Walker-Peters to edge out Coventry 2-1 in the FA Cup at St Mary’s.

Coventry, 11th in the Championship, were leading through a fine first-half goal from Viktor Gyokeres and had chances to be even further ahead.

A mix-and-match Saints side which featured 17-year-old debutant Thierry Small at left-back and Shane Long and Theo Walcott – with a combined age of 67 – in attack, were second best throughout the first half.

But after the break Armstrong produced a magnificent long-range effort to take the match into extra time, then fellow half-time substitute Walker-Peters fired them into the fifth round.

But Coventry can feel hard done by after going toe-to-toe with the Premier League side for long periods.

In the opening moments Josh Eccles’ low drive from the edge of the area forced Saints keeper Willy Caballero into a sharp diving save.

Saints were denied a 12th-minute opener when Adam Armstrong pulled the ball back to Walcott, whose first-time shot was brilliantly beaten away by City keeper Simon Moore.

Small had a heart-in-mouth moment when he misjudged a headed clearance and was relieved to see the ball fly straight into the arms of Caballero.

But veteran keeper Caballero was powerless to stop Coventry taking a 22nd-minute lead through a classy Gyokeres goal.

The Swedish forward exchanged passes with Ben Sheaf on the edge of the box before slotting a precise finish into the corner of Caballero’s net.

The Sky Blues could have been out of sight by half-time with Ian Maatsen volleying narrowly over from a corner and then drilling a low effort just wide.

Nathan Redmond, on as a substitute for injured defender Lyanco, had a chance to fire Saints level before half-time but Moore, who was released by Southampton at the age of 12, held his shot.

At the break Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sent on Walker-Peters for Small and Armstrong for his ineffective namesake Adam.

Michael Rose had an immediate chance to put Coventry two up but headed a Gustavo Hamer corner wide.

Instead Armstrong conjured up a memorable goal to haul the top-flight side level.

Picking the ball up 25 yards out around the right corner of the penalty area, the Scotland midfielder sent the sweetest of strikes with the outside of his boot across Moore and into the opposite corner.

At the start of extra time another Southampton sub, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja raced away down the right but could only find the side-netting.

But with 112 minutes on the clock Broja found Walker-Peters down the left, and he ran at Todd Kane in the area before sending a deflected effort past Moore.

Even then Coventry had chances to take the tie to penalties, but Martyn Waghorn put a far-post header wide and had a goal disallowed for offside as Saints scraped through.

