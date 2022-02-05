Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 7:27 pm
Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane (left) and Mohamed Salah will be on opposite sides in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool)
Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane (left) and Mohamed Salah will be on opposite sides in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool)

Sadio Mane feels Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt as he goes head to head with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane will lead favourites Senegal in Sunday’s showpiece against the Pharaohs, for whom Salah has starred in the Cameroon-staged tournament.

Senegal have never won the tournament but return to the final for the second successive time having lost to Algeria in 2019.

“Experience is a good asset,” said Mane, who scored his third goal of the tournament in the Indomitable Lions’ 3-1 semi-final defeat of Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

“I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament.

“We suffered so much with a lot of Covid cases and several injuries too.

“We had a very difficult time but with our experience we kept calm until we recovered the whole group.

“We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.”

Seven-time winners Egypt beat Cameroon in a penalty shoot-out to reach their first Africa Cup of Nations final since 2017.

That success set up a Mane v Salah final showdown in Yaounde, which Jurgen Klopp has said will benefit his Liverpool team when his star strikers return to England.

Egypt have had a difficult path to the final by beating the Ivory Coast, Morocco and Cameroon in the knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp believes the experience of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations will benefit his Liverpool team (Adam Davy/PA)

Aston Villa forward Trezeguet said: “We played amid very hard circumstances but we managed to overcome all difficulties.

“We played 120 minutes for three straight games but we remained fully focused on getting the job done.

“We will play against Senegal with a big determination as we learned from the loss to Cameroon in 2017.”

