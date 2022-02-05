Cameroon stage remarkable late fightback on way to shoot-out win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cameroon stage remarkable late fightback on way to shoot-out win

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 9:47 pm
Cameroon celebrate against Burkina Faso ().
Cameroon celebrate against Burkina Faso ().

Hosts Cameroon produced a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties and secure third place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions were back in action barely 48 hours after their semi-final shoot-out heartbreak against Egypt.

Having looked well off the pace as Burkina Faso made the most of their opportunities, a late double from captain Vincent Aboubakar meant the match would again be decided from the spot.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had earlier scored a bizarre own goal, made the crucial save and defender Ambroise Oyongo then slotted in his penalty to give Cameroon a 4-3 victory.

The Burkinabe, beaten 3-1 by Senegal in their semi-final, had made a bright start in Yaounde.

Defender Edmond Tapsoba sent an early header wide before goalkeeper Farid Ouedraogo saved from Cameroon midfielder Jean Onana.

The hosts fell behind in the 24th minute when a deep cross from the right was drilled into the roof of the net by full-back Steeve Yago as he arrived at the far post.

Burkina Faso went further ahead just before half-time through an unfortunate own goal from Andre Onana.

Issa Kabore chased what looked a lost cause down the right before hooking a cross back from the byline and the ball squirmed through the keeper’s arms and then off his chest before sneaking in at the near post.

There was a VAR check to see if the ball had rolled out of play, but the goal was allowed to stand.

It got worse for Cameroon four minutes after the restart when Aston Villa midfielder Bertrand Traore sent over a cross which Djibril Ouattara met with a towering header.

The game appeared beyond Cameroon, only for the hosts to mount a remarkable comeback.

Stephane Bahoken looked to have scored nothing more than a consolation with 20 minutes left.

However, in the 85th minute, Aboubakar pulled another goal back when he headed in from a corner.

The Cameroon skipper then knocked home a dramatic equaliser with two minutes to go after the Burkina Faso keeper had clattered into a defender and the ball dropped to him in the penalty area.

There was a lengthy VAR check as Ouedraogo received extensive treatment before eventually being substituted, but the goal stood.

With no extra-time, the match went straight to penalties.

Ajax keeper Andre Onana proved the hero, saving from Ibrahim Toure, before full-back Oyongo rolled in the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and among the home support in the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal