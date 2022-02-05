Harry Kane inspires Tottenham to comfortable FA Cup win over Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Kane inspires Tottenham to comfortable FA Cup win over Brighton

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 10:07 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 10:15 pm
Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham eased into the FA Cup fourth round (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham eased into the FA Cup fourth round (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham as they booked an FA Cup fifth-round spot with a 3-1 win over Brighton.

The England captain struck in either half to move to 236 goals for Spurs, just 30 shy of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record, with the hosts also benefitting from Solly March’s first-half own goal.

As much as individual honours matter to Kane, it is silverware that really drives him and he will be desperately hoping his boyhood club can progress in this competition and end a 13-year trophy drought.

It was a good night for Spurs, who introduced new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, as Antonio Conte’s formula continues to take shape.

Brighton briefly threatened a comeback when Yves Bissouma made it 2-1 in the second half, but they bowed out of the competition, having contributed to their own downfall.

Adam Webster will not want to see the replays as Tottenham took a 13th-minute lead.

The visitors had a let-off moments before as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s pass across goal was cut out by Kane, but the England captain could not make proper contact with his attempts towards goal.

But, as Sanchez tried to recycle possession again, the Seagulls made another mistake that this time was punished.

Under pressure Webster mis-kicked a pass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent the ball on to Kane and Tottenham’s main man did the rest, curling into the top corner from 20 yards in sublime fashion.

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the area, deflected off March and over Sanchez for an own goal.

Emerson Royal
Emerson Royal celebrates Tottenham’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA).

Spurs were clearly in the mood and it should have been 3-0 five minutes later as a fast break saw Kane played in by Hojbjerg.

The striker looked set to score his second as he cut inside, but his chipped effort was off target and Son Heung-min could not turn it in at the far post, although he was offside anyway.

Kane had further chances to add to his tally before the break, but he mis-controlled when in on goal and then saw Sanchez palm away a low effort.

The Seagulls tried to rally before the break, but Neal Maupay skewed an effort over following good play by Bissouma, while Jakub Moder fired over from the edge of the area.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022.

They started the second half well and Hugo Lloris was forced into a smart stop to keep out a Bissouma deflected effort which foreshadowed what was to come in the 63rd minute.

After a spell of Seagulls pressure, Bissouma was allowed to run across the face of goal and got another shot away, which this time deflected off Hojbjerg and wrongfooted Lloris to give the visitors a way back into the game.

That hope did not last long as Spurs restored their two-goal lead just three minutes later as Kane got his second, but it was Son who did all the hard work.

The South Korean embarked on a run reminiscent of his Puskas Award-winning goal against Burnley, beating several Brighton defenders before eventually being stopped by Webster.

Harry Kane slides home Tottenham's third goal
Harry Kane slides home Tottenham’s third goal (Adam Davy/PA).

But the defender’s tackle sent the ball towards goal and Kane slid home from close range.

Brighton should have immediately reduced the arrears again, but Maupay shot straight at Lloris when racing clear on goal.

Spurs were able to hand debuts to new signings Kulusevski and Bentancur and went on to miss a hatful of chances to close the game out.

Steven Bergwijn skied a sitter from eight yards out after being teed up by Kulusevski, while Sergio Reguilon fired straight at Sanchez but Spurs were already home and dry.

