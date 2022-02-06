British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 4:11 am Updated: February 6, 2022, 8:01 am
Bruce Mouat send GB’s mixed curlers one win from a guaranteed medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat send GB's mixed curlers one win from a guaranteed medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds moved one more win away from a guaranteed medal match after holding their nerve to sink China 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling in Beijing.

The British pair’s success saw them move to second place in the round-robin standings behind Italy, and a win over Norway later on Sunday would secure them a semi-final slot.

It proved far from easy for Mouat and Dodds, eager to rebound from Saturday night’s disappointing loss to Italy, who fell 4-1 behind after the first four ends.

But a superbly-chosen power-play hauled them back level after the fifth, and a double take-out by Mouat in the last sealed a priceless victory.

“We need to get this next win and then we can start figuring things out about the knockouts,” said Mouat.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we’ve created has been great, and we’re very happy with our result.”

