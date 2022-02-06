British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing By Press Association February 6, 2022, 4:11 am Updated: February 6, 2022, 8:01 am Bruce Mouat send GB’s mixed curlers one win from a guaranteed medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds moved one more win away from a guaranteed medal match after holding their nerve to sink China 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling in Beijing. The British pair’s success saw them move to second place in the round-robin standings behind Italy, and a win over Norway later on Sunday would secure them a semi-final slot. It proved far from easy for Mouat and Dodds, eager to rebound from Saturday night’s disappointing loss to Italy, who fell 4-1 behind after the first four ends. Victory to begin Day 2 🙌A great comeback from Bruce and Jen to grab the W!#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/0XhftXCrmB— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 6, 2022 But a superbly-chosen power-play hauled them back level after the fifth, and a double take-out by Mouat in the last sealed a priceless victory. “We need to get this next win and then we can start figuring things out about the knockouts,” said Mouat. “We’re doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we’ve created has been great, and we’re very happy with our result.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close