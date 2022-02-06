Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 5:59 am
Kamila Valiev lit up the Olympic ice for the first time in Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva lit up the ice on her Olympic debut on Sunday, soaring through her short program in the team figure skating competition and hinting at the record-breaking feats that are to come.

Valieva, nicknamed ‘Miss Perfect’ and already anointed by many good judges as the greatest female skater in history despite having scarcely started her senior career, scored 90.18, just short of her own world record of 90.45 that she set at last month’s European Championships.

“I was little nervous going into the competition,” said Valieva, one of three Russian skaters hailing from the famous Sambo-70 club in Moscow who are expected to sweep the medals in the women’s individual competition.

“I am thrilled to be at the Olympic Games and I did everything I could today. And I am very happy that I brought maximum amount of points to my team.”

Valieva and her Russian team-mates are set to become the first women to land quads in an Olympic competition later in the Games. The jumps are barred from the short program, so Valieva contented herself by becoming only the fourth woman in history to land a triple axel at a Games.

Kamila Valieva came close to breaking her own world record (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She is aiming to succeed compatriot and fellow 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, who made history in Pyeongchang by packing all 11 jump elements into the second half of her programme in order to earn extra percentage points, a quirk of the scoring system which was subsequently changed as a result.

Zagitova has taken a step back from her skating career since Pyeongchang, citing motivational issues, and enabling the Sambo-70 trio of Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova and Anna Trusova to assert their dominance.

In the men’s free skate section of the competition, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan emerged as a genuine threat to the big two, Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu, posting a score of 208.94 to give his country hope of overhauling Russia when the team event concludes on Monday.

