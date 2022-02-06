Today at the Winter Olympics: Mouat and Dodds one more win off semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Today at the Winter Olympics: Mouat and Dodds one more win off semi-final spot

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 8:03 am
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat moved one more win away from a medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat moved one more win away from a medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds edged towards a guaranteed mixed curling medal and fifteen-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva lit up the Capital Indoor Arena but the men’s downhill was cancelled due to high winds.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Sunday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Kamila Valieva lit up the women’s figure skating event (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds moved one win away from booking a guaranteed mixed curling medal match after edging their round-robin tie with China 6-5. Mouat and Dodds can seal their top four place with a win against Norway later.

Kamila Valieva made her much-anticipated Olympic debut in the figure skating team event, narrowly failing to match her own world record score in the short program, as Russia maintained their lead heading into the competition’s final day.

Strong winds above Zhangjikou forced the postponement of the traditional blue riband event of the Games, the men’s downhill, which is yet to be re-scheduled.

What’s coming up?

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Andrew Musgrave was battling for a medal in the men’s skiathlon (David Davies/PA)

Mouat and Dodds were set to go into their penultimate mixed curling round-robin match secure in the knowledge that a win would secure them a semi-final berth (1205 UK). Andrew Musgrave set out on his quest for a medal at his fourth Olympics in the men’s cross-country skiathlon (0700). Sisters Makayla and Leonie Gerken-Schofield were set to complete their moguls campaigns (1000), and Rupert Staudinger had at least one more run in the men’s luge (0130).

Social media moment

Quote of the day

TV guide

  • Live Winter Olympics 2022 - BBC Two 0600, 0900 and 1505, BBC One 1215 and 0025 (Mon)
 
  • Curling - Eurosport 2 0635
 
  • Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0115 (Mon) and 0355 (Mon)
 
  • Ice hockey, China v Japan - Eurosport 2 0830, Switzerland v USA - Eurosport 1 1300
 
  • Cross-country skiing - Eurosport 1 0700
 
  • Speed skating - Eurosport 1 0845
 
  • Ski jumping - Eurosport 1 1100
 
  • Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 1130, 0130 (Mon) and 0530 (Mon)
 
  • Luge - Eurosport 2 1310
 
  • Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0345 (Mon)
 
  • Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0215 (Mon)and 0545 (Mon)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal