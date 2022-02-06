Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 8:29 am
Olympic organisers are addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for Covid-19 (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Olympic organisers are addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for Covid-19 and say they are working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment and the internet.

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

Mr Dubi said organisers will work to ensure “everything is perfect” for athletes waiting to be released.

Han Zirong of the Beijing Organising Committee also noted that athletes who test positive will now be able to order food from the Olympic Village and have it delivered to their isolation rooms.

As part of China’s efforts to prevent the virus from spreading during the Games, everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble has to take daily PCR tests.

Those who are confirmed to be positive go to an isolation facility until they are cleared for discharge, either through negative tests or a review by a panel of medical experts.

Mr Dubi’s comments came after complaints about the hotels where athletes must isolate. The German delegation called the situation “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner after Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medallist in Nordic combined, tested positive.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said she could not stomach most of the food she was given and survived mainly on a few pieces of pasta.

Soon after the Instagram post, a team representative posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yoghurt.

So far, organisers say 363 athletes, media and team officials inside the Olympic bubble have tested positive for Covid-19.

